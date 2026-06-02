Death toll from Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 15

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, officially confirmed that the Russian attack on the Dnipro on June 2 has already claimed the lives of 15 peaceful residents of the city.

The number of victims continues to rise in the Dnipro

The death toll from the Russian strike on the Dnieper River has risen to 15 overnight. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two women and a man from the rubble of a collapsed building. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to Ganzha, as of 3:32 p.m., it is known that two more children were injured due to the Russian strike on the Dnieper.

"The brother and sister needed medical attention. Both are hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate," he added. Share

In addition, it is reported that the number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 79 people.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

According to him, 6 deaths are also known in the capital of Ukraine.