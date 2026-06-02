Death toll from Russian attack on Dnipro rises to 15

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, officially confirmed that the Russian attack on the Dnipro on June 2 has already claimed the lives of 15 peaceful residents of the city.
Points of attention
- In Kyiv, the number of victims has risen to 79 people, with 6 confirmed deaths, sparking widespread condemnation and sorrow.
- The escalating violence by Russia continues to claim innocent lives, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair in Ukraine.
The number of victims continues to rise in the Dnipro
According to Ganzha, as of 3:32 p.m., it is known that two more children were injured due to the Russian strike on the Dnieper.
In addition, it is reported that the number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 79 people.
This was stated by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.
According to him, 6 deaths are also known in the capital of Ukraine.
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