The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced the list of Russian targets hit by the UAS soldiers last night. The strikes included a cluster of command and staff equipment and a lair of the command battalion of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation.

Magyar spoke about new successful SBS operations

According to the SBS commander, this time they managed to destroy 2 enemy air defense elements and other military targets.

In Shyrokyne, Donetsk Oblast, a place of deployment of manpower and a group of command and staff vehicles and trucks of the 5th separate command battalion of the 3rd army corps of the Russian Federation were destroyed. Several dozen units of armored personnel carriers and trucks were discovered, 11 of them were confirmed destroyed, additional reconnaissance will reveal the exact number. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

In general, the entire list of affected targets looks like this: