Magyar showed the destruction of command and staff equipment of the Russian army — video
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Ukraine
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Magyar showed the destruction of command and staff equipment of the Russian army — video

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar spoke about new successful SBS operations
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced the list of Russian targets hit by the UAS soldiers last night. The strikes included a cluster of command and staff equipment and a lair of the command battalion of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The list of affected targets includes destroyed air defense elements, manpower deployment areas, and command vehicles of the Russian army.
  • The video provides a glimpse into the precision and impact of the UAS soldiers' operations in targeting key Russian military infrastructure.

Magyar spoke about new successful SBS operations

According to the SBS commander, this time they managed to destroy 2 enemy air defense elements and other military targets.

In Shyrokyne, Donetsk Oblast, a place of deployment of manpower and a group of command and staff vehicles and trucks of the 5th separate command battalion of the 3rd army corps of the Russian Federation were destroyed. Several dozen units of armored personnel carriers and trucks were discovered, 11 of them were confirmed destroyed, additional reconnaissance will reveal the exact number.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

In general, the entire list of affected targets looks like this:

  • ZRGK "Pantsir-S1", n.p. Vidne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9 baht "Kairos" 414 OBr SBS "Birds of Magyar"

  • Coastal radar "Neva-B" and "Neva-B2M", Mariupol, Donetsk region, 1st SBS OC

  • Specialized tugboat of project 1454, Mizhvodne settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS OC

  • TPD 5 obu 3 AK, Shyrokyne NP, Donetsk region 9 bat "Kairos" 414 OBR SBS "Ptakhi Magyara"

  • Accumulation of military equipment, Shyrokyne village, Donetsk region, Combined Detachment "13" 414th Brigade of the SBS "Ptakhi Magyara"

  • Cluster of command and staff vehicles, Shyrokyne village, Donetsk region, Combined Detachment "13" 414th Brigade of the SBS "Ptakhi Magyara"

  • KP 1 day 92 brrichkka DnFl Black Sea Fleet Navy, n.p. Mizhvodne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 SBS office

  • TPD of the unit from the 110th brigade of the 51st A brigade, Zhelanne village, Donetsk region, 1st SBS OC

  • UAV Workshop 589 мсп 27 мсд 2 А , Donetsk city, Donetsk region 1 ОТ СБС

  • Layout of ZRGK "Pantsir-S1", n.p. Vidne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9 baht "Kairos" 414 OBr SBS "Birds of Magyar"

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