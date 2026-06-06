Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 249 targets eliminated

During the night of June 5-6, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 272 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parody-type simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones were flying from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 249 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 13 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!