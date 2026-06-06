Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 249 targets eliminated

During the night of June 5-6, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 272 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parody-type simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Despite the ongoing attack, Ukrainian soldiers call for following safety rules and uniting to hold the sky for victory against the invading forces.
- The defense success in eliminating 249 enemy targets showcases the resilience and effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense capabilities in the face of aggression.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones were flying from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 13 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
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