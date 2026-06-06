Ukraine strikes 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 5, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of concentration of manpower, four UAV control points, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Recent enemy activities include missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
- The situation remains intense as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty against Russian aggression with strategic strikes and countermeasures.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 6, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/06/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,372,270 (+1,380) people;
tanks — 11,983 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,696 (+12) units;
artillery systems — 43,397 (+82) units;
MLRS — 1,837 (+5) units;
air defense systems — 1,405 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,585 (+9) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 331,818 (+2,046) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 103,658 (+358) units;
special equipment — 4,253 (+3) units.
In addition, it used 10,064 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,135 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-