Ukraine strikes 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 5, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of concentration of manpower, four UAV control points, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 6, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/06/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,372,270 (+1,380) people;

tanks — 11,983 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,696 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 43,397 (+82) units;

MLRS — 1,837 (+5) units;

air defense systems — 1,405 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,585 (+9) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 331,818 (+2,046) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 103,658 (+358) units;

special equipment — 4,253 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile and carried out 96 air strikes, dropping 295 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 10,064 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,135 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.