Two people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, a Russian drone struck an OKKO gas station on a highway near the village of Posad-Pokrovske. The attack killed two civilians and injured nine others.

Russian soldiers continue to attack civilians

According to the National Police of Ukraine, at around 1:00 p.m. on June 5, a Russian "Shahed" strike drone attacked a gas station in the Chornobayvska community.

As a result of this strike, a 35-year-old gas station employee and a customer who were on the territory of the complex at the time of the attack died.

"On behalf of the entire company, we express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. This is a great loss for the entire OKKO team," the press service said. Share

Photo: facebook.com/okkoua

It is also reported that nine more civilians — four women and five men — sustained injuries of varying severity.

Photo: facebook.com/okkoua

Doctors diagnosed them with blast and brain injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds.

The most serious injuries were sustained by a 61-year-old man. As a result of the explosion, he suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg. Several of the injured are in serious condition. Share

In addition, it is reported that on the morning of June 6, the Russians attacked Zaporizhia.

After that, a fire broke out in the parking lot near the apartment building.