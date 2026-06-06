Two people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Kherson region
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Ukraine
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Two people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Kherson region

National Police of Ukraine
Russian soldiers continue to attack civilians
Читати українською

In the Kherson region, a Russian drone struck an OKKO gas station on a highway near the village of Posad-Pokrovske. The attack killed two civilians and injured nine others.

Points of attention

  • Medical professionals are treating the injured civilians for blast and brain injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds, with some individuals in critical condition.
  • The incident serves as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of war, as civilians bear the brunt of the violence and continue to seek medical attention in affected areas like Zaporizhia.

Russian soldiers continue to attack civilians

According to the National Police of Ukraine, at around 1:00 p.m. on June 5, a Russian "Shahed" strike drone attacked a gas station in the Chornobayvska community.

As a result of this strike, a 35-year-old gas station employee and a customer who were on the territory of the complex at the time of the attack died.

"On behalf of the entire company, we express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. This is a great loss for the entire OKKO team," the press service said.

Photo: facebook.com/okkoua

It is also reported that nine more civilians — four women and five men — sustained injuries of varying severity.

Photo: facebook.com/okkoua

Doctors diagnosed them with blast and brain injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds.

The most serious injuries were sustained by a 61-year-old man. As a result of the explosion, he suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg. Several of the injured are in serious condition.

In addition, it is reported that on the morning of June 6, the Russians attacked Zaporizhia.

After that, a fire broke out in the parking lot near the apartment building.

Local authorities officially confirmed that five civilians have already sought medical attention.

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