In the Kherson region, a Russian drone struck an OKKO gas station on a highway near the village of Posad-Pokrovske. The attack killed two civilians and injured nine others.
Points of attention
- Medical professionals are treating the injured civilians for blast and brain injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds, with some individuals in critical condition.
- The incident serves as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of war, as civilians bear the brunt of the violence and continue to seek medical attention in affected areas like Zaporizhia.
Russian soldiers continue to attack civilians
According to the National Police of Ukraine, at around 1:00 p.m. on June 5, a Russian "Shahed" strike drone attacked a gas station in the Chornobayvska community.
As a result of this strike, a 35-year-old gas station employee and a customer who were on the territory of the complex at the time of the attack died.
It is also reported that nine more civilians — four women and five men — sustained injuries of varying severity.
Doctors diagnosed them with blast and brain injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds.
In addition, it is reported that on the morning of June 6, the Russians attacked Zaporizhia.
After that, a fire broke out in the parking lot near the apartment building.
Local authorities officially confirmed that five civilians have already sought medical attention.
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