Ukraine apologizes to Greece for incident with naval drone

Ukrainian authorities have officially apologized to Greece for the incident with a naval drone that was discovered in Greek territorial waters near the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea in May.
Points of attention
- Both countries aim to strengthen friendly relations and dialogue across various areas of mutual interest to prevent similar incidents in the future.
- The diplomatic statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine highlights the shared concern over maritime security and the activities of the Russian 'shadow fleet'.
Ukraine explained all the circumstances to Greece
An official statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.
He drew Greece's attention to the fact that the appearance of a Ukrainian drone in its waters was the result of circumstances caused by the war of aggression against Ukraine.
According to Tykhy, current challenges to international and regional security, in particular maritime security and the activities of the Russian "shadow fleet", are a matter of common concern for both Greece and Ukraine.
Against this background, the spokesman for the diplomatic department emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities "express their apologies for the incident."
According to Tykhy, official Kyiv, like Athens, remain committed to further deepening friendly relations between the two countries, as well as developing constructive dialogue in all areas of mutual interest.
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