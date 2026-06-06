Ukrainian authorities have officially apologized to Greece for the incident with a naval drone that was discovered in Greek territorial waters near the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea in May.

Ukraine explained all the circumstances to Greece

An official statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

He drew Greece's attention to the fact that the appearance of a Ukrainian drone in its waters was the result of circumstances caused by the war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Tykhy, current challenges to international and regional security, in particular maritime security and the activities of the Russian "shadow fleet", are a matter of common concern for both Greece and Ukraine.

Ukraine emphasizes its commitment to the norms of international law and the principles of civil maritime security, noting its interest in preventing similar incidents in the future. George the Silent Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the spokesman for the diplomatic department emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities "express their apologies for the incident."