Greece alarmed by Ukraine's conditions on the use of jointly produced drones

According to Euractiv, Ukraine wants a say in how the naval drones it plans to produce with Greece will be used in the event of military action. However, this approach has not pleased Athens.

Ukraine and Greece cannot reach an agreement

A few months ago, Kyiv and Athens agreed on the joint production of unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

The plan envisages that the systems will be based on Ukrainian drone technology, and production will take place within a mixed industrial structure — Greek shipyards should play a key role.

It was a surprise for the Greek authorities that Volodymyr Zelensky's team voiced a demand for the right to grant permission for the use of these naval drones by the Greek armed forces in the event of an armed conflict.

The parties still cannot reach an agreement because Athens is not ready to accept this ultimatum.

The Greek authorities are inclined to believe that Kyiv intends to maintain a balance in its relations with Turkey, which it still sees as a mediator in relations with Russia.

However, Kyiv did not acknowledge this during the negotiations, Greek media noted. Share

It also recently became known that Athens intends to create an anti-drone defense system for the country's airports.