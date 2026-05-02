Czech Republic unexpectedly allows Fico's plane to fly to Russia
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Politics
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Czech Republic unexpectedly allows Fico's plane to fly to Russia

Czech Republic will not hinder Fico's visit to Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Novinky.cz

The Czech Foreign Ministry has officially confirmed that Prague has issued permission for the plane of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to fly over during his trip to Moscow for the May 9 parade.

Points of attention

  • While Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland banned Fico from flying over their territories, the Czech Republic took a different stance in allowing the flight to Russia.
  • The Czech Republic's decision highlights the complexities of political dynamics and foreign relations in the context of European solidarity and historical commemorations.

Czech Republic will not hinder Fico's visit to Putin

Recently, Kremlin propagandists have been actively spreading information that official Prague has banned Prime Minister Robert Fico from using Czech airspace to fly over the country on his way to Moscow.

What is important to understand is that Putin's ally is going there to celebrate the day the Second World War ended in Europe.

In light of recent events, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly announced that the agency had issued a permit for the overflight without any delay.

The Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman, Adam Čorho, made a statement on this matter — he denied the new fake news from Russian media:

The Slovak side submitted a standard request for overflight permission, and it was issued without delay… The claims about a ‘ban’ are false.”

Adam Czorgo made it clear that the Czech Republic did not join the number of countries that banned Fico from flying over their territory.

What is important to understand is that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland made this decision.

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