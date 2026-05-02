German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has commented on US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany. The minister believes that this only shows that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security.
Points of attention
- The withdrawal of troops signifies a shift in transatlantic relations and emphasizes the need for European nations to enhance their military capabilities in the long term.
- The decision to reduce troops in Germany may have been motivated by personal vendettas, as indicated by critiques directed at US President Trump and his administration.
Relations between the US and Europe continue to deteriorate
According to Pistorius, the number of US soldiers currently in Germany is "nearly 40,000."
US leader Donald Trump's team has repeatedly criticized allies in Europe for the lack of defense spending within NATO.
Despite the fact that many countries are doing everything possible to increase their military potential, it will take many years to achieve the desired indicators.
As the minister frankly admitted, it was foreseeable to him personally that the US would withdraw troops from Europe, including Germany.
What is important to understand is that the other day, German leader Friedrich Merz said that the Iranian leadership is humiliating the entire American people.
Moreover, he once again criticized the Trump team for the lack of a strategy in the war in the Middle East — these words provoked discontent from the head of the White House.
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