German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has commented on US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany. The minister believes that this only shows that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security.

Relations between the US and Europe continue to deteriorate

According to Pistorius, the number of US soldiers currently in Germany is "nearly 40,000."

US leader Donald Trump's team has repeatedly criticized allies in Europe for the lack of defense spending within NATO.

Despite the fact that many countries are doing everything possible to increase their military potential, it will take many years to achieve the desired indicators.

The presence of American soldiers in Europe, and especially in Germany, is in our interests and the interests of the United States. Boris Pistorius Head of the German Ministry of Defense

As the minister frankly admitted, it was foreseeable to him personally that the US would withdraw troops from Europe, including Germany.

What is important to understand is that the other day, German leader Friedrich Merz said that the Iranian leadership is humiliating the entire American people.