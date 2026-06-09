Lukashenko cynically declared Belarus' readiness for "civilized dialogue" with Ukraine

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has said that he is not going to send his troops to war against Ukraine. He made this statement during a speech in Grodno at the opening of the 15th Festival of National Cultures.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko spoke at the Festival of National Cultures in Grodno, declaring his lack of desire to go to war with Ukraine.
- The Belarusian leader voiced readiness for civilized dialogue and rejection of military actions.
Lukashenko cynically spoke about peace
The Belarusian dictator added that his country is "ready for a civilized dialogue" with Ukraine.
We do not set ourselves the goal of war. We want to be peaceful people, we want to live peacefully. We want peace. We bring peace to the peoples.
Lukashenko also stated that Belarus is not an aggressor or co-aggressor. According to him, Minsk will do everything possible to achieve peace.
In addition, Lukashenko spoke about "protecting" the residents of Ukraine and other neighboring countries:
I want the Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians to hear me. We do not want to fight with them. Although we are always determined to protect you.
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