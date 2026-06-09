Lukashenko cynically declared Belarus' readiness for "civilized dialogue" with Ukraine
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Politics
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Lukashenko cynically declared Belarus' readiness for "civilized dialogue" with Ukraine

Lukashenko cynically declared Belarus' readiness for "civilized dialogue" with Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has said that he is not going to send his troops to war against Ukraine. He made this statement during a speech in Grodno at the opening of the 15th Festival of National Cultures.

Points of attention

  • Lukashenko spoke at the Festival of National Cultures in Grodno, declaring his lack of desire to go to war with Ukraine.
  • The Belarusian leader voiced readiness for civilized dialogue and rejection of military actions.

Lukashenko cynically spoke about peace

"Do we have to go to war in Ukraine against someone else's will? Do we want to become minced meat there? No, we don't want that," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian dictator added that his country is "ready for a civilized dialogue" with Ukraine.

We do not set ourselves the goal of war. We want to be peaceful people, we want to live peacefully. We want peace. We bring peace to the peoples.

Lukashenko also stated that Belarus is not an aggressor or co-aggressor. According to him, Minsk will do everything possible to achieve peace.

Because war is a catastrophe. War will never give us the opportunity to come together as we do today. We do not need war. We can only win in peace, in peaceful labor.

In addition, Lukashenko spoke about "protecting" the residents of Ukraine and other neighboring countries:

I want the Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians to hear me. We do not want to fight with them. Although we are always determined to protect you.

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