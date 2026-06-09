Lukashenko cynically declared Belarus' readiness for "civilized dialogue" with Ukraine

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has said that he is not going to send his troops to war against Ukraine. He made this statement during a speech in Grodno at the opening of the 15th Festival of National Cultures.

Lukashenko cynically spoke about peace

"Do we have to go to war in Ukraine against someone else's will? Do we want to become minced meat there? No, we don't want that," Lukashenko said. Share

The Belarusian dictator added that his country is "ready for a civilized dialogue" with Ukraine.

We do not set ourselves the goal of war. We want to be peaceful people, we want to live peacefully. We want peace. We bring peace to the peoples.

Lukashenko also stated that Belarus is not an aggressor or co-aggressor. According to him, Minsk will do everything possible to achieve peace.

Because war is a catastrophe. War will never give us the opportunity to come together as we do today. We do not need war. We can only win in peace, in peaceful labor. Share

In addition, Lukashenko spoke about "protecting" the residents of Ukraine and other neighboring countries: