Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has publicly threatened to strike a "very serious" target in Ukraine, the coordinates of which are allegedly in Minsk.

Lukashenko again began to threaten Ukraine

Thus, Putin's henchman responded to the warning of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody.

The latter recently announced that the Ukrainian military had identified 500 targets on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the event that Belarus entered the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

They may have identified 500 targets — thank God we have 500 targets for them — we have one very serious target, with precise coordinates, and very close to Belarus. They understand this too. Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

Moreover, Putin's henchman once again publicly humiliated Ukrainian soldiers — he cynically called them "cannon fodder."