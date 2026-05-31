Lukashenko threatens to strike one "very serious" target in Ukraine
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Politics
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Lukashenko threatens to strike one "very serious" target in Ukraine

Lukashenko again began to threaten Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has publicly threatened to strike a "very serious" target in Ukraine, the coordinates of which are allegedly in Minsk.

Points of attention

  • The comments from Lukashenko serve as a response to the ongoing dynamic between Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape.
  • The situation highlights the delicate balance of power and the risks of military escalation in the region.

Lukashenko again began to threaten Ukraine

Thus, Putin's henchman responded to the warning of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody.

The latter recently announced that the Ukrainian military had identified 500 targets on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the event that Belarus entered the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

They may have identified 500 targets — thank God we have 500 targets for them — we have one very serious target, with precise coordinates, and very close to Belarus. They understand this too.

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator

Moreover, Putin's henchman once again publicly humiliated Ukrainian soldiers — he cynically called them "cannon fodder."

These are people who were caught on the streets, poor Ukrainians, and soldiers of the so-called territorial defense, yesterday's workers, machine operators, collective farmers, and so on. What kind of soldiers are these? They are cannon fodder," Lukashenko shamelessly declared.

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