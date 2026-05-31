Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has publicly threatened to strike a "very serious" target in Ukraine, the coordinates of which are allegedly in Minsk.
Points of attention
- The comments from Lukashenko serve as a response to the ongoing dynamic between Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape.
- The situation highlights the delicate balance of power and the risks of military escalation in the region.
Lukashenko again began to threaten Ukraine
Thus, Putin's henchman responded to the warning of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody.
The latter recently announced that the Ukrainian military had identified 500 targets on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the event that Belarus entered the war on the side of the Russian Federation.
Moreover, Putin's henchman once again publicly humiliated Ukrainian soldiers — he cynically called them "cannon fodder."
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