Lukashenko was given a fabricated story about a Ukrainian drone raid
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Ukraine
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Lukashenko was given a fabricated story about a Ukrainian drone raid

Lukashenko's regime spreads new lies about Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The team of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has begun to cynically lie that Ukrainian UAVs have recently been crossing the Belarusian border daily. Moreover, official Minsk is inventing that in just one week, as many as 116 Ukrainian drones were counted in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

Points of attention

  • The fabricated story is seen as a cynical attempt by Lukashenko to provoke tensions and create a false narrative about Ukrainian aggression.
  • The international community is urged to scrutinize the baseless claims made by the Lukashenko regime and support efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Lukashenko's regime spreads new lies about Ukraine

An official statement on this matter was made by the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Alexander Volfovich. This happened on May 26 in Moscow during a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils.

Lukashenko's ally began to lie that Belarusian air defense systems record regular border crossings by combat UAVs every day, as well as their landing on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In some cases, these are not random attacks, but attempts to hit elements of border infrastructure, disguised as random raids. There were 116 of them in the last week alone. 59 of them involved the use of forces on duty,” Oleksandr Volfovich cynically lies.

It is worth noting that he did not provide any evidence for his words.

However, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine immediately responded to these accusations.

They made it clear that this was another attempt by the Lukashenko regime to blame Ukraine for something and shift responsibility onto it.

My question is, how much restraint did they have to exert to remain silent about such "provocations" by Ukrainians? And besides, their air defense can probably only detect Ukrainian assets, because for some reason they don't detect what flies into Ukraine from Belarus," said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, with irony.

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