The team of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has begun to cynically lie that Ukrainian UAVs have recently been crossing the Belarusian border daily. Moreover, official Minsk is inventing that in just one week, as many as 116 Ukrainian drones were counted in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.
Points of attention
- The fabricated story is seen as a cynical attempt by Lukashenko to provoke tensions and create a false narrative about Ukrainian aggression.
- The international community is urged to scrutinize the baseless claims made by the Lukashenko regime and support efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Lukashenko's regime spreads new lies about Ukraine
An official statement on this matter was made by the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Alexander Volfovich. This happened on May 26 in Moscow during a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils.
Lukashenko's ally began to lie that Belarusian air defense systems record regular border crossings by combat UAVs every day, as well as their landing on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.
It is worth noting that he did not provide any evidence for his words.
However, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine immediately responded to these accusations.
They made it clear that this was another attempt by the Lukashenko regime to blame Ukraine for something and shift responsibility onto it.
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