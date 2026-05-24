Macron unexpectedly initiated negotiations with Lukashenko
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Politics
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Macron unexpectedly initiated negotiations with Lukashenko

Macron and Lukashenko talks - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Official Minsk claims that on May 24, French leader Emmanuel Macron initiated telephone talks with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Points of attention

  • Macron's previous advocacy for direct negotiations with Russian President Putin adds a broader context to the unfolding diplomatic engagements in the region.
  • The move signifies a shift in European leadership dynamics and highlights the complexities of international relations amidst heightened geopolitical tensions.

Macron and Lukashenko talks — what is known

A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and France, Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron, took place today at the initiative of the French side, the official statement of the press service of the Belarusian dictator says.

It is currently known that the focus of the parties was on "regional problems and Belarus' relations with the EU and France in particular."

The French leader's team has not yet confirmed the conversation and has not disclosed any details.

The conversation between the parties took place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the world several times that Kremlin leader Putin was doing everything possible to drag Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that a few months ago, Emmanuel Macron began to assure his colleagues that Western leaders should resume direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

European leaders, wary of Putin's military ambitions, were outraged by their exclusion from peace talks led by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

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