Official Minsk claims that on May 24, French leader Emmanuel Macron initiated telephone talks with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Macron and Lukashenko talks — what is known

A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and France, Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron, took place today at the initiative of the French side, the official statement of the press service of the Belarusian dictator says. Share

It is currently known that the focus of the parties was on "regional problems and Belarus' relations with the EU and France in particular."

The French leader's team has not yet confirmed the conversation and has not disclosed any details.

The conversation between the parties took place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the world several times that Kremlin leader Putin was doing everything possible to drag Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that a few months ago, Emmanuel Macron began to assure his colleagues that Western leaders should resume direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.