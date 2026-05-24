"Unacceptable." Orban condemns Russia's airstrike on Ukraine

The head of Hungarian diplomacy, Anita Orbán, expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people after Russia's massive combined attack on May 23-24. Thus, she made it clear that the team of the new Hungarian leader, Peter Magyar, is determined to support Ukraine, not Russia.

Hungary expressed its support to Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry called Russia's massive attack on the Ukrainian capital cruel.

She decided to remind Moscow and the world that strikes on civilian targets are war crimes.

Russia's brutal nighttime assault on Kyiv is yet another horrific reminder of the human toll of this war. Civilians should never wake up to the sounds of rockets, drones, and explosions, fearing for their lives. Destroyed homes, shattered families, and innocent people killed and injured are unacceptable. Anita Orban Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

The diplomat made it clear that Peter Magyar's team strongly condemns these Russian attacks and expresses solidarity with the Ukrainians who suffer from them.

By the way, against the backdrop of recent events, Canadian leader Mark Carney also criticized the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24.

According to him, such strikes do not change the fact that the Russian army lost the war.