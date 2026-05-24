"Unacceptable." Orban condemns Russia's airstrike on Ukraine

The head of Hungarian diplomacy, Anita Orbán, expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people after Russia's massive combined attack on May 23-24. Thus, she made it clear that the team of the new Hungarian leader, Peter Magyar, is determined to support Ukraine, not Russia.
Points of attention
- The brutal nighttime assault on Kyiv underscores the devastating impact of the war on civilians, highlighting destroyed homes, shattered families, and innocent lives lost.
- Canadian leader Mark Carney also joins in condemning the Russian attack, asserting that such strikes do not alter the fact that the Russian army is losing the war.
Hungary expressed its support to Ukraine
The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry called Russia's massive attack on the Ukrainian capital cruel.
She decided to remind Moscow and the world that strikes on civilian targets are war crimes.
The diplomat made it clear that Peter Magyar's team strongly condemns these Russian attacks and expresses solidarity with the Ukrainians who suffer from them.
By the way, against the backdrop of recent events, Canadian leader Mark Carney also criticized the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24.
According to him, such strikes do not change the fact that the Russian army lost the war.
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-