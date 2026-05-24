Ukraine strikes Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and Russian ships
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Ukraine
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Ukraine strikes Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and Russian ships

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine has conducted new successful operations to weaken the enemy
Читати українською

On the morning of May 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that as part of the recent attacks, the Russian oil terminal "Tamanneftegaz", supply warehouses, as well as enemy ships at the naval base "Novorossiysk" were hit by strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops faced setbacks in protecting their UAV control points and manpower concentration areas from Ukrainian attacks.
  • Damage assessment is ongoing for the attacks on the Novorossiysk naval base, highlighting the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine has conducted new successful operations to weaken the enemy

Defense forces carried out an attack on the oil loading berth of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, which is located in the Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

As we were able to find out, the oil tanker was damaged.

What is important to understand is that this terminal is one of the key Russian oil export facilities in the Black Sea region. In total, we are talking about the transshipment of up to 20 million tons of oil and oil products each year.

In addition, it is indicated that he is directly involved in providing support to Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Also hit were an ammunition storage facility in (Mizhhirya, TOT AR Crimea), a material and technical equipment warehouse, an ammunition warehouse, and an enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Bilolutsk area of Luhansk region.

The Russians were unable to protect their UAV control points in the Belgorod region, Voskresenka in the Donetsk region, and Tyotkino in the Kursk region from Ukrainian attacks.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted a defeat on the enemy's manpower concentration in the same Kursk region.

In addition, on May 23, the patrol ship Pytlivy and a hovercraft were hit at the Novorossiysk naval base (Krasnodar Territory, Russia). The extent of the damage is being determined, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

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