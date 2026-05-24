On the morning of May 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that as part of the recent attacks, the Russian oil terminal "Tamanneftegaz", supply warehouses, as well as enemy ships at the naval base "Novorossiysk" were hit by strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukraine has conducted new successful operations to weaken the enemy

Defense forces carried out an attack on the oil loading berth of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, which is located in the Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

As we were able to find out, the oil tanker was damaged.

What is important to understand is that this terminal is one of the key Russian oil export facilities in the Black Sea region. In total, we are talking about the transshipment of up to 20 million tons of oil and oil products each year.

In addition, it is indicated that he is directly involved in providing support to Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Also hit were an ammunition storage facility in (Mizhhirya, TOT AR Crimea), a material and technical equipment warehouse, an ammunition warehouse, and an enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Bilolutsk area of Luhansk region. Share

The Russians were unable to protect their UAV control points in the Belgorod region, Voskresenka in the Donetsk region, and Tyotkino in the Kursk region from Ukrainian attacks.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted a defeat on the enemy's manpower concentration in the same Kursk region.