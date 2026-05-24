Watch: Ignat confirmed Russia's Oreshnik strike on Bila Tserkva
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ignat confirmed Russia's Oreshnik strike on Bila Tserkva

Russia attacked Ukraine again with "Oreshnik"
Читати українською
Source:  Public

On the morning of May 24, Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed to journalists that Russia had struck Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region with an Oreshnik.

Points of attention

  • The Oreshnik missile is a highly advanced Russian IRBM with destructive capabilities, posing a significant threat to Ukraine.
  • The intelligence received from American and European allies further emphasizes the urgency to monitor and address the escalating conflict.

Russia attacked Ukraine again with "Oreshnik"

Russia struck Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region with a medium-range ballistic missile RS-26 "Rubizh" ("Oreshnik"), Ignat, the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed to the Public, the journalists' report says.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders launched from the Kapustin Yar test site.

It is currently unknown where exactly the enemy missile hit and whether there were any casualties.

What is important to understand is that the day before, on May 23, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence had received a warning from American and European allies about Russia preparing a strike using the Oreshnik ballistic missile.

Against this backdrop, the US Embassy in Ukraine announced that it has information about a "potentially significant air strike that could occur anytime within the next 24 hours" in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) capable of speeds exceeding 12,300 km/h.

Moreover, it is equipped with six warheads, each of which contains submunitions.

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