Air defense neutralized 55 missiles and 549 drones during massive Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 55 missiles and 549 drones during massive Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 23-24 — air defense report
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that on the night of June 23-24, Russia launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea- and ground-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 690 air attack weapons — 90 missiles and 600 UAVs of various types.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that several enemy missiles did not reach their targets, with ongoing efforts to establish possible landing sites.
  • The attack highlights the importance of efficient air defense systems in protecting against aerial threats.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 23-24 — air defense report

What is important to understand is that the main target of the enemy's attack this time was the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

In total, 690 air attack weapons were discovered — 90 missiles and 600 UAVs of various types:

  • 1 medium-range ballistic missile (launch area — Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan region, Russian Federation);

  • 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area — Lipetsk region, Russian Federation);

  • 3 anti-ship missiles 3M22 "Tsirkon" (launch areas — TOT AR Crimea, Kursk region, Russian Federation);

  • 30 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk, TOT AR Crimea);

  • 54 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles (launch areas — Vologda, Kursk regions, Russian Federation, Black Sea area);

  • 600 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type, "Banderol" loitering munitions, "Parody" type simulator drones (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda, TOT AR Crimea).

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 604 targets — 55 missiles and 549 drones of various types:

  • 11 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

  • 44 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles;

  • 549 enemy UAVs of various types.

Moreover, 19 enemy missiles probably did not reach their targets, the information is being clarified, and possible landing sites are being established.

According to preliminary information, as of 09:30, 16 missiles and 51 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 54 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 23 locations.

The attack continues! Several strike UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the alarm.

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