Defense forces have eliminated more than 145,000 Russian soldiers in the last 5 months
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Ukraine
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Defense forces have eliminated more than 145,000 Russian soldiers in the last 5 months

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's successes on the battlefield
Читати українською

On May 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that, thanks to the efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 145,000 of its soldiers on the battlefield since the beginning of 2026.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers strike a refinery in Yaroslavl, approximately 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, aiming to push the war back to the aggressor country.
  • The Ukrainian forces express gratitude to the drone operators, paratroopers, and stormtroopers for their role in achieving significant results.

Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's successes on the battlefield

According to the Ukrainian leader, he listened to a new report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The focus was precisely on the use of long-range drones against Russian oil refining and export positions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that on the night of May 22, Ukrainian soldiers struck a refinery in Yaroslavl.

What is important to understand is that it is about 700 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

As the head of state noted, the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to return the Russian war directly to the aggressor country.

Since the beginning of 2026, Russian losses at the front have already amounted to more than 145 thousand people. In particular, almost 86 thousand people were killed, at least 59 thousand were seriously wounded, and more than 800 Russian servicemen were taken prisoner. In the border area of \u200b\u200bthe Sumy region, we are achieving the set goals.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state expressed gratitude to drone operators for their consistent accuracy.

Active actions are also ongoing, for which it is worth noting the paratroopers and stormtroopers. Thank you to every Ukrainian unit that achieves results!

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