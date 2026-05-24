Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — 4 people killed, 65 injured

Last night, Russian invaders carried out a new large-scale air attack on various regions of Ukraine. Two victims of this attack are reported in Kyiv and two more in the region. In addition, 44 victims are known in the capital. The Dnipro region and Cherkasy also fell under enemy attacks - dozens of civilians were injured.

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It was a terrible night for Kyiv... Now rescuers are extinguishing fires, clearing rubble. Medics are providing assistance to the injured. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

Initially, the mayor reported one death, but later clarified that the number of victims in the capital had increased to two people.

It also indicated that at least 44 more civilians were injured.

Of these, doctors hospitalized 28 injured, including two children (in moderate condition). Three victims are in serious condition. Doctors provided outpatient care to 16 victims, Klitschko added. Share

Destruction was recorded in over 40 locations in Kyiv. The enemy completely destroyed the Lukyanivka market, as well as the nearby Kvadrat shopping mall.

Among other things, the Chernobyl Museum, a tennis court, and the Ukrposhta branch on Maidan were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of enemy strikes, and two civilians were killed.

The Russians hit houses, warehouses, and damaged the logistics center in Gorenka.

Russia likely struck the city of Bila Tserkva, in the Kyiv region, with an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, but there has been no official confirmation from the authorities yet.

According to the latest data, 11 people were injured in Cherkasy, including two children. Fires broke out in two high-rise buildings.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, seven people were injured, two of them children.

The Nikopol and Marhanets communities were under attack. Apartment buildings were damaged.