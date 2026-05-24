"Really inadequate." Zelensky appealed to Putin after the "Oreshnik" strike

On the morning of May 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted emotionally to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine, including the Russian strike with an Oreshnik ballistic missile on Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. The president emphasized that this was yet another proof of the completely inadequate behavior of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky does not hold back emotions after the new blow of "Oreshnik" against Ukraine

Putin can't even pronounce the word "hurray" properly — he's slurring his words — and yet he's still hitting residential buildings with his missiles. Three Russian missiles against a water supply facility, burned down a market, damaged dozens of residential buildings, and several ordinary schools. He launched his "nutcracker" against Bila Tserkva. Really inadequate. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that at least 83 people were injured as a result of Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine on May 23-24.

According to the latest data, at least 4 people were killed in this attack in Kyiv and the region.

Unfortunately, there are casualties. My condolences to the family and friends. The blow was heavy — 90 missiles of various types, including a lot of ballistic missiles — 36. 600 drones. Unfortunately, not all the ballistic missiles were shot down, — added Zelensky. Share

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the largest number of hits was recorded in the capital of Ukraine.

So, in Kyiv, 2 deaths and 56 injuries are currently known.