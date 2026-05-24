"Really inadequate." Zelensky appealed to Putin after the "Oreshnik" strike

On the morning of May 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted emotionally to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine, including the Russian strike with an Oreshnik ballistic missile on Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. The president emphasized that this was yet another proof of the completely inadequate behavior of dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy calls for solutions from the United States, Europe, and other allies to counter Russian attacks.
- Emotional plea from Zelenskyy for support in the face of devastation caused by the 'Oreshnik' strike.
Zelensky does not hold back emotions after the new blow of "Oreshnik" against Ukraine
Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that at least 83 people were injured as a result of Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine on May 23-24.
According to the latest data, at least 4 people were killed in this attack in Kyiv and the region.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the largest number of hits was recorded in the capital of Ukraine.
So, in Kyiv, 2 deaths and 56 injuries are currently known.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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