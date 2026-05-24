At least 56 people injured in Russian strike on Kyiv

The number of victims in the Ukrainian capital has sharply increased due to the massive Russian attack. As of 09:17, it is known that 56 civilians in Kyiv are receiving medical assistance.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that at least 83 people have been injured in Kyiv as of the latest updates.
- The Russian strike on Kyiv has resulted in a total of 4 deaths, with medical institutions in the capital providing full assistance to residents.
Russian strike on Kyiv on May 24 — number of casualties increases
The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, previously reported that at least two civilians in the city were killed as a result of a massive Russian attack.
The number of victims grew steadily throughout the night and morning.
According to him, rescuers are still clearing rubble at part of the location.
Klitschko also added that Kyiv's medical institutions are operating normally and are providing full assistance to residents of the capital.
Two more victims of the Russian attack are reported in the Kyiv region — in total, 4 deaths are known as of this morning.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that at least 83 people have been injured since the beginning of the day.
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