At least 56 people injured in Russian strike on Kyiv

The number of victims in the Ukrainian capital has sharply increased due to the massive Russian attack. As of 09:17, it is known that 56 civilians in Kyiv are receiving medical assistance.

Russian strike on Kyiv on May 24 — number of casualties increases

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, previously reported that at least two civilians in the city were killed as a result of a massive Russian attack.

The number of victims grew steadily throughout the night and morning.

There are already 56 victims as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital. 30 of them are in hospital in city hospitals. Including two children. At the moment, two deaths are known. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

According to him, rescuers are still clearing rubble at part of the location.

Klitschko also added that Kyiv's medical institutions are operating normally and are providing full assistance to residents of the capital.

Two more victims of the Russian attack are reported in the Kyiv region — in total, 4 deaths are known as of this morning.