Putin claims that Ukraine was hit by several "Oreshniks" at once
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Ukraine
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Putin claims that Ukraine was hit by several "Oreshniks" at once

Russia claims that Ukraine was attacked by more than one “Oreshnik” at night
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the fact of a massive combined attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Moreover, they stated that not one, but several Oreshnik ballistic missiles were used in the strikes, but they did not want to disclose the exact number.

Points of attention

  • Russian officials have not provided any evidence to support their claims of targeting 'military command facilities, air bases, and defense-industrial complex' in Ukraine.
  • The narrative pushed by the Russian Defense Ministry aims to justify intensified terror against peaceful Ukrainian civilians.

Russia claims that Ukraine was attacked by more than one “Oreshnik” at night

What is important to understand is that the report of the Ukrainian Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine only mentioned one missile.

It was indicated that its launch was carried out from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

However, the hostile Ministry of Defense stated that there were actually more “Oreshniks”.

A massive strike was carried out with Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and Zircon cruise missiles, air-, sea- and land-based cruise missiles, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, the official statement of the Russian Defense Ministry says.

Against this backdrop, dictator Vladimir Putin's team immediately came up with a pretext to intensify terror against peaceful Ukrainian civilians.

Russia began to cynically lie that the massive attack was carried out in response to "Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian objects on Russian territory."

The Russian Defense Ministry also claims that they allegedly struck "military command facilities, air bases, and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine."

The objectives of the strike were achieved and all designated targets were hit, the Russian invaders lie, without providing any evidence.

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