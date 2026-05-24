The number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 69 people

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that 69 civilians have already been injured in the massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. Two civilians have also been killed.
Points of attention
- Fifty locations in Kyiv were hit by enemy strikes, including residential buildings, shopping centers, and educational institutions.
- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine highlighted the significant danger posed to rescuers by the fires in different locations.
Russia's attack on Kyiv on May 24 — new details
As reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, during the night, Russian invaders fired missiles and drones at all districts of the capital.
Fifty locations in Kyiv were hit by enemy strikes: apartment and private buildings, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service and the police, and the National Chernobyl Museum.
According to Klymenko, the National Museum "Chernobyl" also came under enemy attack — after a long restoration, it was opened only a month ago.
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