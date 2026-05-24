The number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 69 people

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that 69 civilians have already been injured in the massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. Two civilians have also been killed.

Russia's attack on Kyiv on May 24 — new details

Currently, 69 people have been injured in the capital. 36 of them were hospitalized by doctors. 33 people were provided with outpatient and on-site assistance. Two people died as a result of the enemy's massive attack on Kyiv. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

As reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, during the night, Russian invaders fired missiles and drones at all districts of the capital.

Fifty locations in Kyiv were hit by enemy strikes: apartment and private buildings, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service and the police, and the National Chernobyl Museum.

This is a terrorist attack on objects that do not pose any threat. We have involved engineering, robotic and unmanned equipment in the elimination of the consequences. In many locations, the significant area of the fire poses a danger to rescuers, and in one of the damaged buildings, a second collapse of structures occurred this morning. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to Klymenko, the National Museum "Chernobyl" also came under enemy attack — after a long restoration, it was opened only a month ago.