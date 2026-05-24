Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — what are the consequences?
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that within the framework of Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine, the enemy has been most actively striking the capital. Thus, two deaths and 77 injuries are currently known in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • International support and aid efforts are underway, with President Zelenskyy engaging with allies to address the situation in Kyiv.
  • The number of injured individuals in Kyiv has risen to 77, highlighting the urgent need for medical assistance and humanitarian aid.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — what are the consequences?

The largest number of missiles were fired against the capital, at ordinary residential buildings, at schools, and the grocery market, one of the oldest markets in Kyiv, was burned down.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

The head of state officially confirmed that the enemy actually destroyed the Chernobyl Museum.

In addition, the National Art Museum, the building that housed the German ARD office, was hit by Russian invaders.

"Unfortunately, two people died in this senseless Russian attack. My condolences to all who lost their relatives and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he has already held talks on this issue with the President of France and the Prime Minister of Norway. Zelensky has already announced communication with other allies of Kyiv.

The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 77. Among them are two children. 31 injured are currently in hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition. 46 injured received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or on the spot.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

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