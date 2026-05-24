Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that within the framework of Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine, the enemy has been most actively striking the capital. Thus, two deaths and 77 injuries are currently known in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- International support and aid efforts are underway, with President Zelenskyy engaging with allies to address the situation in Kyiv.
- The number of injured individuals in Kyiv has risen to 77, highlighting the urgent need for medical assistance and humanitarian aid.
The Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — what are the consequences?
The head of state officially confirmed that the enemy actually destroyed the Chernobyl Museum.
In addition, the National Art Museum, the building that housed the German ARD office, was hit by Russian invaders.
According to the Ukrainian leader, he has already held talks on this issue with the President of France and the Prime Minister of Norway. Zelensky has already announced communication with other allies of Kyiv.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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