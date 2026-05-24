Kallas explained why Putin hit Ukraine with "Oreshnik"
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Politics
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Kallas explained why Putin hit Ukraine with "Oreshnik"

Kallas knows why Putin used "Oreshnik" again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Europe's top diplomat Kaia Kallas has commented on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine using the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. She also explained the logic of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • European diplomacy, led by Kaia Kallas, is taking a strong stand against Putin's regime, with plans to increase pressure on Russia.
  • The EU's upcoming discussions on confronting Russia highlight the seriousness of the situation in the region and the need for coordinated international action.

Kallas knows why Putin used "Oreshnik" again

The head of European diplomacy drew attention to the fact that Russia has "reached a dead end" on the front, which is why it is terrorizing peaceful citizens of Ukraine with its targeted attacks.

Kaia Kallas called the Russian strikes "disgusting terrorist acts" that are aimed at killing as many civilians as possible.

The diplomat believes that the use of Oreshnik confirms her version that Putin is again resorting to nuclear intimidation tactics.

Moscow's use of Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles — systems designed to deliver nuclear warheads — is reportedly a political scare tactic and a reckless risk of nuclear escalation.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European diplomacy

She also confirmed that next week EU foreign ministers will discuss increasing pressure on the Putin regime.

What is important to understand is that on the morning of May 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with several "Nutcrackers" at once, but did not disclose the exact number of missiles.

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