4 people killed and about 100 injured in Russian attack

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of 3:23 p.m., there were 4 victims and about 100 injured after a massive air attack on Ukraine on May 23-24.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the emergency services and law enforcement agencies for their swift response and efforts in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
- The Ukrainian President and the Minister of Internal Affairs visited the heavily impacted areas, highlighting the devastating impact of the strikes on civilian infrastructure.
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — the number of victims is growing
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all services that are actively working at the sites of night Russian strikes: units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and municipal services.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko have already visited the sites of the greatest destruction after the Russian strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-