4 people killed and about 100 injured in Russian attack

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of 3:23 p.m., there were 4 victims and about 100 injured after a massive air attack on Ukraine on May 23-24.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — the number of victims is growing

About 100 people were injured across the country, and four more, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. In Kyiv alone, about 30 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all services that are actively working at the sites of night Russian strikes: units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and municipal services.

"Everyone is acting as effectively as possible, given the scale of the attack and its consequences," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko have already visited the sites of the greatest destruction after the Russian strikes.