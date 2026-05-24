4 people killed and about 100 injured in Russian attack
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Ukraine
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4 people killed and about 100 injured in Russian attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — the number of victims is growing
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of 3:23 p.m., there were 4 victims and about 100 injured after a massive air attack on Ukraine on May 23-24.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the emergency services and law enforcement agencies for their swift response and efforts in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
  • The Ukrainian President and the Minister of Internal Affairs visited the heavily impacted areas, highlighting the devastating impact of the strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — the number of victims is growing

About 100 people were injured across the country, and four more, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. In Kyiv alone, about 30 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all services that are actively working at the sites of night Russian strikes: units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and municipal services.

"Everyone is acting as effectively as possible, given the scale of the attack and its consequences," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko have already visited the sites of the greatest destruction after the Russian strikes.

The largest number of missiles were aimed at the capital, at ordinary residential buildings, at schools, and the food market, one of the oldest markets in Kyiv, was burned down. The Russian strike actually destroyed the Chernobyl Museum, damaged the National Art Museum, and the building that housed the German ARD office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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