Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has officially confirmed that a confidant of French leader Emmanuel Macron will arrive for talks with him in a few days.
Points of attention
- The meeting signifies a significant diplomatic effort to navigate Belarus' positioning in the midst of the escalating conflict in Ukraine.
- The outcome of the talks between Lukashenko and Macron's representative could have implications for Belarus' role in the unfolding situation between Russia and Ukraine.
Lukashenko is ready to resume dialogue with France
According to the illegitimate president of Belarus, he has already agreed to receive Macron's confidant.
The agreement was reached during telephone talks between the parties on May 24.
As Putin's aide noted, he is determined to tell Macron's man in detail about all the problems that exist.
As mentioned earlier, on May 24, official Minsky began claiming that the French leader's team had initiated a telephone conversation between Macron and Lukashenko.
A little later, it became known that during a telephone conversation, the French president warned Lukashenko against fully entering Russia's war against Ukraine.
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