Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has officially confirmed that a confidant of French leader Emmanuel Macron will arrive for talks with him in a few days.

Lukashenko is ready to resume dialogue with France

According to the illegitimate president of Belarus, he has already agreed to receive Macron's confidant.

The agreement was reached during telephone talks between the parties on May 24.

One of these days, literally — on Monday or Tuesday (I don't remember) — this person will be here. I don't want to say his last name. He (the President of France. — Ed.) gave the coordinates. And we will have a serious talk with him (a trusted person. — Ed.). This is his person, absolutely trusted, he is on the topic. Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

As Putin's aide noted, he is determined to tell Macron's man in detail about all the problems that exist.

As mentioned earlier, on May 24, official Minsky began claiming that the French leader's team had initiated a telephone conversation between Macron and Lukashenko.

A little later, it became known that during a telephone conversation, the French president warned Lukashenko against fully entering Russia's war against Ukraine.