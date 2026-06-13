The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that the UAS soldiers inflicted multiple casualties at the operational depth at the places of temporary deployment of the Russian army's manpower at the "Vostochny" training ground in Novopetrivka.

New SBS operation on TOT — how it was

Buryats with Kamchatka marines passed the final exams of the Ptakha SBS at the Vostochny training ground in TOT. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that three Russian units are being trained at the Vostochny training ground:

the Kamchatka 40th Marine Brigade, which stormed Vugledar for over a year and wiped out most of the personnel on the approaches;

1461st Regiment of the 36th Army — refers to the pro-Buryat regiment of the territorial troops of the Russian Federation

1466 regiments of the 5th Army are recruits from the Primorsky Territory.

According to “Magyar,” all of the aforementioned Russian units are fighting against Ukrainians in the Hulyaipil direction.

During last night, SBS soldiers also struck Russian:

⁠Tor-M2 air defense missile system;

ZU-23;

MANPADS calculation;

UAV unit control point;

temporary deployment point of the UAV unit.

The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Injuries Center of the SBS group.