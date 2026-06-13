Air defense eliminated 110 out of 118 drones during Russian air attack

During the night of June 12-13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 118 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" type simulator drones.

Air Defense reports repelling Russian attack on June 13

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The hits of 3 attack UAVs were recorded at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.