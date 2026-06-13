Air defense eliminated 110 out of 118 drones during Russian air attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 110 out of 118 drones during Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense reports repelling Russian attack on June 13
Читати українською

During the night of June 12-13, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 118 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data indicates that the air defense system shot down/suppressed enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
  • The ongoing attack highlights the importance of following safety rules and demonstrates the resilience of Ukraine's air defense.

Air Defense reports repelling Russian attack on June 13

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The hits of 3 attack UAVs were recorded at 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory!

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