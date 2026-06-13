The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on a new successful operation that was implemented in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, jointly with the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine identified and targeted these locations after analyzing the enemy's actions, leading to precise strikes by aircraft-type attack drones conducted by DShV soldiers.
- This successful joint operation showcases the strategic coordination and effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in neutralizing threats posed by Russian drone activities and safeguarding key logistical routes.
The DShV and SSO conducted a “hunt” for the enemy in Pokrovsk
Through joint efforts, Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated a network of Russian drone takeoff points.
This time, enemy premises came under powerful strikes from the DShV and SSO:
in the area of the city cafe,
children's goods store,
libraries,
a destroyed house in the private sector.
What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders actively used these locations to carry out combat missions with drones and inflict fire damage on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, along logistical routes.
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