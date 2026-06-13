Watch: The DShV and SSO destroyed 6 takeoff points of Russian UAVs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: The DShV and SSO destroyed 6 takeoff points of Russian UAVs

AFU Air Assault Troops
The DShV and SSO conducted a “hunt” for the enemy in Pokrovsk
Читати українською

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on a new successful operation that was implemented in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, jointly with the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine identified and targeted these locations after analyzing the enemy's actions, leading to precise strikes by aircraft-type attack drones conducted by DShV soldiers.
  • This successful joint operation showcases the strategic coordination and effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in neutralizing threats posed by Russian drone activities and safeguarding key logistical routes.

The DShV and SSO conducted a “hunt” for the enemy in Pokrovsk

Through joint efforts, Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated a network of Russian drone takeoff points.

As a result of joint actions, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 4th Ranger Regiment of the Ukrainian Special Operations Command destroyed six takeoff points for vertical takeoff or landing UAVs, the defenders officially confirmed.

This time, enemy premises came under powerful strikes from the DShV and SSO:

  • in the area of the city cafe,

  • children's goods store,

  • libraries,

  • a destroyed house in the private sector.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders actively used these locations to carry out combat missions with drones and inflict fire damage on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, along logistical routes.

The Defense Forces identified the targets during the analysis of the enemy's actions, and the attacks were targeted by aircraft-type strike drones, the DSHV soldiers emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine is winning." The West warns that Putin may go all in
Ukraine has already driven Putin into a dead end
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Saldo confirmed that the AFU are finishing off Russian logistics in the Kherson region
Russian logistics in the Kherson region again came under attack from Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed two civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russian attacks on Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipro regions - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?