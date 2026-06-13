Watch: The DShV and SSO destroyed 6 takeoff points of Russian UAVs

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on a new successful operation that was implemented in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, jointly with the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine.

The DShV and SSO conducted a “hunt” for the enemy in Pokrovsk

Through joint efforts, Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated a network of Russian drone takeoff points.

As a result of joint actions, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 4th Ranger Regiment of the Ukrainian Special Operations Command destroyed six takeoff points for vertical takeoff or landing UAVs, the defenders officially confirmed. Share

This time, enemy premises came under powerful strikes from the DShV and SSO:

in the area of the city cafe,

children's goods store,

libraries,

a destroyed house in the private sector.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders actively used these locations to carry out combat missions with drones and inflict fire damage on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, along logistical routes.