Russian occupiers killed two civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions

Two civilians in Kherson and Donetsk regions have been killed in new Russian attacks. Moreover, 22 more civilians have been injured. Nine more victims have been reported in the Dnipro region.

Russian attacks on Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipro regions — what are the consequences?

In the Kherson region, enterprises, a store, a cell tower, outbuildings, a gas pipeline, agricultural machinery, and private cars were hit by Russian occupiers.

Local authorities confirmed the death of one civilian and that 15 more people were injured.

Also, over the past 24 hours, Russian strikes have claimed the life of a resident of Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region.

On June 12, 7 more people in the region were injured — 4 in Druzhkivka, 2 in Kramatorsk, and 1 in Kostyantynivka.

Moreover, last day the Russian army attacked a market in the Sinelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region — 9 civilians were injured. This was stated by the local OVA.

According to the latest data, 6 victims are currently in hospital, one of whom is in serious condition — a 40-year-old man.

The Russian invaders dropped KABs on the area and also carried out drone strikes. The enemy again attacked apartment buildings and infrastructure.