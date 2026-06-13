May was the deadliest month in the war since 2022
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Ukraine
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May was the deadliest month in the war since 2022

UN
Russian terror reached its peak in May 2026
Читати українською

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission estimated that in May 2026, the largest number of civilians were killed or injured as a result of Russian aggression since April 2022. This includes the deaths of at least 274 people, as well as the injuries of another 1,763 people.

Points of attention

  • The escalation of hostilities in May 2026 intensified the situation, following a troubling trend of increasing victims in spring and summer in previous years.
  • Daniel Bell, head of the UN human rights monitoring mission, highlighted the alarming impact of repeated attacks on civilians across Ukrainian cities.

Russian terror reached its peak in May 2026

According to UN representatives, the key reason for such an abnormal number of deaths and injuries was the use of powerful weapons by the Russian army in urban areas.

Thus, they emphasize that on May 5, 12 civilians were killed and 42 more were injured in an enemy strike using aerial bombs in Zaporizhia.

In addition, on May 14, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kyiv — this attack ended the lives of 24 civilians.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission also suggested that the number of civilian casualties had increased due to the intensification of hostilities.

What is important to understand is that in previous years, the number of victims steadily increased in the spring and summer.

This year, this disturbing trend continued to gain momentum.

The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission, Daniel Bell, commented on this matter:

In cities across Ukraine, repeated attacks using rockets and aerial bombs resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians far from areas of active ground fighting.

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