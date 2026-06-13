SBU strikes main hydrocarbon transshipment complex in southern Russia

On June 13, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to successfully strike the Russian “Tamannaftogas”. What is important to understand is that we are talking about a key hydrocarbon transshipment complex in the south of the aggressor country.

New SBU operation in the Russian Federation — what are the results?

Carrying out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, soldiers of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SBU, together with the Special Operations Command and the Special Operations Command, successfully struck the Tamannaftogaz oil and gas terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian special services said in a statement. Share

The SBU draws attention to the fact that this is the largest complex in the south of the aggressor country for the transshipment of liquefied hydrocarbons.

Ukrainian drones successfully attacked 5 oil product tanks in the tank farm at once, as well as two oil tankers at the terminal.

It is also indicated that a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the freight parking lot and warehouse infrastructure of Tamannaftogas.

Moreover, it even reached the enemy air defense, which was trying to protect the Russian facility from Ukrainian drones.