SBU strikes main hydrocarbon transshipment complex in southern Russia

On June 13, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to successfully strike the Russian “Tamannaftogas”. What is important to understand is that we are talking about a key hydrocarbon transshipment complex in the south of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The SBU's strategic targeting of the Tamannaftogas complex signifies ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian military operations and weaken their ability to wage war.
- The successful strike by Ukrainian forces underscores the significant impact of targeted actions in limiting Russian military resources and capabilities.
New SBU operation in the Russian Federation — what are the results?
The SBU draws attention to the fact that this is the largest complex in the south of the aggressor country for the transshipment of liquefied hydrocarbons.
Ukrainian drones successfully attacked 5 oil product tanks in the tank farm at once, as well as two oil tankers at the terminal.
It is also indicated that a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the freight parking lot and warehouse infrastructure of Tamannaftogas.
Moreover, it even reached the enemy air defense, which was trying to protect the Russian facility from Ukrainian drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-