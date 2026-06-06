The SBU and the SOU struck the 15th arsenal of the Russian Navy, the Kronstadt naval base and the oil depot in Ust-Labinsk

On the night of June 6, the Alpha soldiers of the SBU, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Ministry's Special Operations Command, carried out new successful operations to destroy military and logistical facilities on the territory of Russia. This time, the following were hit: the 15th arsenal of the Russian Navy in the Leningrad Region, the Kronstadt naval base, and the Ust-Labinsk oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory.

New deep strikes by the SBU and the SOU on June 6 — what are the results?

A powerful "cotton" covered the 15th arsenal of the Russian Navy at night, causing a fire and a secondary detonation.

As explained by the special services, there were missiles and ammunition at this enemy facility.

Local residents are reporting on social media that the authorities have announced the evacuation of residents of nearby settlements.

In addition, a fire has been confirmed in the area of the Kronstadt Naval Base and the Kronstadt Marine Plant.

They are involved in supporting the activities of the Russian naval group in the Baltic Sea.

A series of explosions were recorded at the Ust-Labinsk oil depot, which was followed by a large-scale fire. At least three oil product tanks were engulfed in flames. This oil depot is an important logistics hub for storing and supplying fuel to Russian troops in the southern and eastern directions. Share

The SBU draws attention to the fact that, together with the SOU, they are doing everything possible to weaken the Baltic Fleet of the aggressor country.

Powerful attacks were carried out on enemy facilities used for storing ammunition, repairing and supporting the combat activities of ships.