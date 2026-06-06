Syrsky ordered to increase the supply of troops in the South

On June 6, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi inspected the work of units defending the Southern Operational Zone. He instructed them to provide additional support with technical means and ammunition.

What's happening in the Southern Operational Zone

According to the commander-in-chief, the enemy continues to actively increase its efforts on this section of the front.

What is important to understand is that in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Russian group has over 71 thousand servicemen.

Approximately the same number of soldiers are concentrated in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions.

Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the situation remains dynamic, as both the Russian invaders and the Ukrainian defenders are taking active actions.

On the ground, I worked with the commander of the airborne assault forces group, Major General Oleg Apostol, and the commanders of the airborne assault and assault units. We discussed the current situation, the results of the tasks, and further steps to strengthen our positions. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the commander-in-chief, he supported the commanders' initiatives for active actions in certain areas.

Moreover, Syrsky ordered to additionally provide the units with the necessary technical equipment and ammunition.