Syrsky ordered to increase the supply of troops in the South

On June 6, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi inspected the work of units defending the Southern Operational Zone. He instructed them to provide additional support with technical means and ammunition.
Points of attention
- Meetings with military commanders discuss the development and application of unmanned systems, emphasizing the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers' lives as the main priority.
- Syrsky supports commanders' initiatives for active actions and orders additional technical equipment and ammunition for units engaged in combat missions.
What's happening in the Southern Operational Zone
According to the commander-in-chief, the enemy continues to actively increase its efforts on this section of the front.
What is important to understand is that in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Russian group has over 71 thousand servicemen.
Approximately the same number of soldiers are concentrated in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions.
Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the situation remains dynamic, as both the Russian invaders and the Ukrainian defenders are taking active actions.
According to the commander-in-chief, he supported the commanders' initiatives for active actions in certain areas.
Moreover, Syrsky ordered to additionally provide the units with the necessary technical equipment and ammunition.
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