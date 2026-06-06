Zelensky showed the destruction of the Russian Navy arsenals and the base in Kronstadt
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Ukraine
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Zelensky showed the destruction of the Russian Navy arsenals and the base in Kronstadt

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy showed the consequences of "bavovna" in Russia
Читати українською

On May 6, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during the previous night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had struck powerful strikes on military targets in various regions of the aggressor country, Russia. Loud explosions were heard again in the St. Petersburg region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones cover significant distances to reach targets in Russia, demonstrating the effectiveness of the country's military capabilities.
  • Zelensky praises the precision of Ukrainian soldiers and vows to respond to any injustices against Ukraine with a fair response.

Zelenskyy showed the consequences of "bavovna" in Russia

It's time to end this war. But the Russian leader wants to fight. That's why Ukrainian sanctions are in effect for this aggression.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that last night Ukrainian drones covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometers to the St. Petersburg region.

In this way, they could reach the enemy's naval arsenals and base in Kronstadt.

In addition, drones flew about 500 kilometers to the Krasnodar region and struck a local oil depot.

Important results of the joint work of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Security Service. Russia must end its war and stop the attacks on life. Any manifestations of injustice against Ukraine will have a fair response. Thank you to our soldiers for their accuracy, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, it is noted that after the nightly attacks in temporarily occupied Mariupol, a fire continues in the port area.

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