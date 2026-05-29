Carrying out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, specialists from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SSU struck the 16th center of the FSB of the Russian Federation, which deals with electronic intelligence.

New “bavovna” from the SSU: what is known

This control point, located in the Temryutsky District of the Krasnodar Territory, was used by the enemy to guide missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine, as well as to intercept signals from foreign satellites.

As a result of the attack by SSU drones, key facilities of the Russian Federation's electronic intelligence center were put out of action. Share

Also, specialists from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SSU struck the gas terminal of the Temryuk port in the Krasnodar region.

As a result of the strikes on the gas terminal of the Temryuk port, a fire was recorded on the territory of Maktren-Nafta LLC. In particular, the gas pipeline on the pier of the berth and the building are on fire. At this facility, liquefied gas is transshipped from railcars and tank containers to specialized gas carriers.

Such special operations of the SSU are of strategic importance, as they reduce Russia's oil exports, which are the main source of income for the Russian budget. Each disabled NPS, each stopped pipeline or refinery is millions of dollars that will not go to the Kremlin's budget and will not be turned into missiles, drones and shells. By striking the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation, Ukraine is transferring the war back to where it came from and forcing the enemy to pay the real price for aggression.