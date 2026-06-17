Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 97 targets eliminated
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Ukraine
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Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 97 targets eliminated

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 119 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that the air defense successfully eliminated 97 enemy UAVs and drones, with additional enemy UAVs still in the airspace.
  • The ongoing situation emphasizes the importance of following safety rules and uniting for victory against the invading forces in Ukraine.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 97 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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