Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 97 targets eliminated

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 16-17, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 119 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 97 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.