Zelenskyy: I was ready to meet with Putin during the G7 summit

Zelenskyy offered Putin a meeting

A meeting to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine could take place at the G7 summit in France (June 15-17), but the Russian dictator is not ready for negotiations.

We have conveyed the message that we are ready to meet with Putin during the G7 summit, because Trump and Macron will be there, that is, the Europeans and the Americans. This is a good, in my opinion, a very good opportunity for everyone to meet together.

The head of state added that Europe and the US were in agreement, and the aggressor country once again demonstrated that it was not ready for negotiations.

On June 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to the head of the Kremlin proposing to hold a meeting in a third country to reach agreements on long-term peace.

In response, Putin criticized Zelensky's initiative, saying the letter was "rude." At the same time, he rejected the idea of personal talks, saying he "doesn't see the point in it."