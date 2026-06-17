Zelenskyy: I was ready to meet with Putin during the G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had offered to meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy suggested that Putin meet during the G7 summit to discuss ending the war in eastern Ukraine.
- Putin refused personal negotiations and criticized Zelensky's initiative, considering the letter to be rude.
Zelenskyy offered Putin a meeting
A meeting to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine could take place at the G7 summit in France (June 15-17), but the Russian dictator is not ready for negotiations.
The head of state added that Europe and the US were in agreement, and the aggressor country once again demonstrated that it was not ready for negotiations.
On June 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to the head of the Kremlin proposing to hold a meeting in a third country to reach agreements on long-term peace.
In response, Putin criticized Zelensky's initiative, saying the letter was "rude." At the same time, he rejected the idea of personal talks, saying he "doesn't see the point in it."
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