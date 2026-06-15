The response to the Russian attack will be — Zelenskyy in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, while at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, assured that there will be a response to today's massive attack.

Zelenskyy arrived at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

When asked by a journalist what he would say to Vladimir Putin after this attack, Zelenskyy replied: "And we will say more."

According to the head of state, it was no coincidence that the Russians launched a massive strike on Ukraine just after Putin congratulated US President Donald Trump on his birthday.

He, as always, greeted the President of the United States with an absolutely cynical greeting and then launched a massive strike on Ukraine. I think it is no coincidence that for several days they not only collected missiles — we saw that they had the appropriate forces, they waited so as not to do this until President Trump greeted them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Otherwise, according to him, the US president's team and he himself would have raised the question of a massive strike.