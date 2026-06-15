The response to the Russian attack will be — Zelenskyy in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, while at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, assured that there will be a response to today's massive attack.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy vows to respond to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine from Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
- Zelenskyy highlights the cynicism of Russia for launching the strike right after Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday.
Zelenskyy arrived at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
When asked by a journalist what he would say to Vladimir Putin after this attack, Zelenskyy replied: "And we will say more."
According to the head of state, it was no coincidence that the Russians launched a massive strike on Ukraine just after Putin congratulated US President Donald Trump on his birthday.
Otherwise, according to him, the US president's team and he himself would have raised the question of a massive strike.
Russia carried out another massive strike on Ukraine last night. Air defense forces neutralized 50 missiles and 582 drones that the Russian invaders had been using to attack the country since the evening of June 14. The main target of the strike was Kyiv.
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