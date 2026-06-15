Crime against humanity. The Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra burned after the Russian attack

In Kyiv, the consequences of Russian strikes are being eliminated on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The Assumption Cathedral was on fire as a result of the Russian attack.

Russia attacked the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra: the Assumption Cathedral was burning

In particular, a fire broke out on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral, covering an area of about 800 sq. m.

In addition, a fire broke out in the building of the National Cultural, Art and Museum Complex "Art Arsenal" on an area of 1,000 sq. m. Share

Rescuers and all city services are working on the ground, and the necessary special equipment of the State Emergency Service has been deployed.

At 8:35 a.m., the fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

According to preliminary data from the city authorities, the fire was caused by a direct hit. Rescuers localized the fire on the roof of the cathedral, and experts continue to assess the extent of the destruction on the territory of the site, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and is under international protection.

Assumption Cathedral

The Primate of the OCU, Metropolitan Epiphanius, called Russia's attack another crime against humanity, historical heritage, and Christian values. He also raised the question of the need for more decisive action by the international community to stop Russian terror.

What else must the Kremlin's antichrist do to make the world realize that decisive action must be taken to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and the very principles of peace? Metropolitan Epiphanius Principal of OCU

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy Tetyana Berezhna responded to another crime by the Russians.

Assumption Cathedral