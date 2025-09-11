Shelling of Sumy. Russian drone hits historic Holy Resurrection Cathedral

In the center of Sumy, a hostile drone hit the symbol of the city — the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the OCU. At the same time, there were many parishioners there, and the liturgy was in progress.

Russian drone attacks historic Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Sumy

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration — head of the regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov.

During another Russian attack, an enemy drone hit the cathedral, a symbol of the city, in the center of Sumy.

There is damage as a result of a Russian drone strike.

He added that all necessary services are working on the scene. An examination of the area is ongoing.

In addition, the head of the OVA recalled that the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the OCU:

the oldest stone building in Sumy;

architectural monument of national importance.

An attack on such a shrine is yet another testament to Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage. Share

Some time later, the head of the OVA reported that, fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the enemy attack on the cathedral in the center of Sumy.

As of 11:00 a.m., no one had contacted the doctors — neither the cathedral's employees and visitors, nor passersby.

Meanwhile, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, reported that during the enemy attack on the center of Sumy, "there were many parishioners in the Holy Resurrection Cathedral."

The liturgy continued, people stood in prayer... But let's not forget that our temple is a fortress! They will not be able to defeat us, the official quoted Bishop Methodius. Share

According to him, none of the believers were injured.