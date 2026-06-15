Russia massively attacked Kyiv — four dead and 30 injured
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Ukraine
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Russia massively attacked Kyiv — four dead and 30 injured

State Emergency Service
Kyiv
Читати українською

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the massive Russian attack on June 15 has risen to 30, with four dead.

Points of attention

  • Four people were killed and 30 injured in a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, targeting historical and artistic sites to destroy Ukrainian identity.
  • The attack resulted in 26 fires covering an area of almost 6,000 square meters, with ongoing efforts to extinguish the fires and provide aid to the victims.

Combined Russian attack on Kyiv: 4 dead

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

The number of victims has increased to 30 people, including two children aged 5 and 6.

The epicenter of the Russian attack was Kyiv. The shelling caused 26 fires with a total area of almost 6,000 square meters. Work is ongoing at 6 locations.

Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

More than 1,200 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and police officers are involved in liquidation measures in the capital. Additional forces of rapid response units have arrived. Large-scale centers of fire are being extinguished by the State Emergency Service aviation.

In the capital, 4 people died in the Obolonsky, Holosiivskyi, and Solomyanskyi districts. Dozens were injured. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged.

Today's attack was not only aimed at killing and wounding civilians. The occupiers directed drones and missiles against history, religion, art, and education.

In Kyiv, an academy and a kindergarten were damaged, and one of the workshops of the National Film Studio named after O. Dovzhenko was destroyed.

The footage of the Assumption Cathedral engulfed in flames is horrifying. 0 8:35 AM The fire on the roof of the church was extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

While rescuers were trying to extinguish the flames in the main cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, the occupiers struck again nearby — at the National Cultural, Art and Museum Complex "Art Arsenal".

By striking residential buildings, Russia is once again terrorizing civilians. By destroying cultural and historical heritage, it is once again proving that its main goal is to destroy Ukrainian identity.

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