Russian occupiers killed 7 people in Kherson, Kyiv and Dnipro regions
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers killed 7 people in Kherson, Kyiv and Dnipro regions

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine on June 4-5
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. New victims of enemy attacks have been reported in Kyiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian officials confirm casualties and provide updates on the situation in the affected regions.
  • The ongoing conflict underscores the need for international attention and support to address the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine on June 4-5

2 people were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Pavlohrad district, Russians targeted the district center and Troitska community. Enterprises and private homes were damaged. A woman died. A 74-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 48-year-old man will be treated as an outpatient.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At 09:38, he officially confirmed that the body of a 51-year-old man was found at the site of a nighttime enemy attack in Pavlohrad.

On the evening of June 4, Russian invaders ended the life of a 75-year-old man in the Korabelny district of Kherson — the enemy struck with a drone.

In addition, yesterday, Russian soldiers attacked an emergency medical vehicle on the territory of a hospital in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson — 3 medical workers were injured.

In the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, four people were killed and four more civilians were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalyshnyk.

What is important to understand is that the enemy has again attacked a peaceful civilian food industry enterprise.

A fire is ongoing in the administrative building on the territory of the enterprise, the structures are partially destroyed. According to operational information, there may be people in the building. Rescuers have already managed to unblock two employees, — Kalashnik reported.

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