Ukrainian troops destroyed 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian troops destroyed 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 5, 2026
Читати українською

On June 4, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of manpower, two command posts, and three artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The conflict escalates further as the 1563rd era of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine begins.
  • Stay informed on the ongoing conflict and the Ukrainian troops' efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 5, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/05/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,370,890 (+1,550) people;

  • tanks — 11,980 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,684 (+8) units;

  • artillery systems — 43,315 (+68) units;

  • MLRS — 1,832 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,404 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,576 (+14) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 329,772 (+2,046) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 103,300 (+329) units;

  • special equipment — 4,250 (+2) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 95 air strikes, dropping 289 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,875 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,470 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 44 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin responds to Zelensky's open letter
The Kremlin is in no hurry to respond to Zelensky's proposal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US House of Representatives supported the bill on aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia
The US House of Representatives sided with Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A terrorist attack occurred in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv: one person was killed, two were injured
National Police of Ukraine
Terrorist attack in Kyiv on June 5 — what is known so far

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?