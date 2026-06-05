Ukrainian troops destroyed 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army

On June 4, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of manpower, two command posts, and three artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 5, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/05/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,370,890 (+1,550) people;

tanks — 11,980 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,684 (+8) units;

artillery systems — 43,315 (+68) units;

MLRS — 1,832 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1,404 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,576 (+14) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 329,772 (+2,046) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 103,300 (+329) units;

special equipment — 4,250 (+2) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 95 air strikes, dropping 289 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,875 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,470 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 44 from multiple launch rocket systems.