Ukrainian troops destroyed 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army

On June 4, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of manpower, two command posts, and three artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.
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- The conflict escalates further as the 1563rd era of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine begins.
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Losses of the Russian army as of June 5, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/05/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,370,890 (+1,550) people;
tanks — 11,980 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,684 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 43,315 (+68) units;
MLRS — 1,832 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1,404 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,576 (+14) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 329,772 (+2,046) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 103,300 (+329) units;
special equipment — 4,250 (+2) units.
In addition, it used 9,875 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,470 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 44 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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