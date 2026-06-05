A terrorist attack occurred in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv: one person was killed, two were injured

On the morning of June 5, an explosion occurred at the postal operator's sorting center in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred during the inspection of one of the parcels. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office stated that this event has already been classified as a terrorist act.
Points of attention
- A 59-year-old man died, and two others, aged 37 and 41, were injured.
- Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances.
Terrorist attack in Kyiv on June 5 — what is known so far
The National Police of Ukraine issued an official statement on this matter.
They officially confirmed that the incident occurred this morning on the territory of the postal operator's sorting center in the Obolonsky district of the capital.
In addition, it is noted that an investigative and operational group, explosives technicians from the capital's police, rescuers from the State Emergency Service, and medics are already working at the scene of the explosion. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances.
Subsequently, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office officially announced that the explosion at a postal terminal in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv, which occurred this morning, was classified as a terrorist act.
The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
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