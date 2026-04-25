"Khohol schweine zieg heil!": Audio of the shooter during the terrorist attack in Kyiv published
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"Khohol schweine zieg heil!": Audio of the shooter during the terrorist attack in Kyiv published

Office of the Prosecutor General
Terrorist attack in Kyiv — audio of the attacker published
Читати українською

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that the investigation has established the full chronology of the terrorist attack in Kyiv, which took place on April 18 and claimed the lives of 7 people. In addition, it was possible to form a detailed portrait of the shooter's personality.

Points of attention

  • The attacker selectively warned some passersby to run away before the shooting, claiming self-defense against an alleged group attack, leading to the tragic loss of lives in Kyiv.
  • The attack began with an argument over an intercom, escalating into a violent incident that targeted innocent residents in Kyiv, showcasing the dangers of extremist ideologies and personal grievances.

Terrorist attack in Kyiv — audio of the attacker published

The man is a native of Moscow, born in 1968, a military pensioner. From 1992 to 2005, he served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various positions in the maintenance of automotive equipment. A retired major. After the start of the Russian aggression, he moved to Kyiv from Bakhmut, — the statement of the UCP says.

Despite the fact that the shooter was being held criminally liable, he had two registered carbines and a traumatic pistol at his disposal.

As we learned, he received his latest weapon permit on the basis of a supposedly journalistic certificate issued by one of the public organizations.

After analyzing the contents of the perpetrator's mobile phone, it became clear that he had been carefully preparing for the terrorist attack. For example, at home, the attacker practiced the skills of quickly bringing his weapon into combat readiness and aiming at targets.

He accompanied his actions with aggressive monologues: he called people "pigs" who "will be wet", used hate speech against Ukrainians, shouted Nazi salutes, and called for violence on ideological grounds.

The shooter hated his neighbor, whom he contemptuously called "the director of the sixth" — he was the first victim of the attack.

The April 18 attack began with an argument over an intercom, which the killer repaired personally, but after that, some residents were unable to enter the house.

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