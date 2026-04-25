"Khohol schweine zieg heil!": Audio of the shooter during the terrorist attack in Kyiv published

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that the investigation has established the full chronology of the terrorist attack in Kyiv, which took place on April 18 and claimed the lives of 7 people. In addition, it was possible to form a detailed portrait of the shooter's personality.
Points of attention
- The attacker selectively warned some passersby to run away before the shooting, claiming self-defense against an alleged group attack, leading to the tragic loss of lives in Kyiv.
- The attack began with an argument over an intercom, escalating into a violent incident that targeted innocent residents in Kyiv, showcasing the dangers of extremist ideologies and personal grievances.
Terrorist attack in Kyiv — audio of the attacker published
Despite the fact that the shooter was being held criminally liable, he had two registered carbines and a traumatic pistol at his disposal.
As we learned, he received his latest weapon permit on the basis of a supposedly journalistic certificate issued by one of the public organizations.
After analyzing the contents of the perpetrator's mobile phone, it became clear that he had been carefully preparing for the terrorist attack. For example, at home, the attacker practiced the skills of quickly bringing his weapon into combat readiness and aiming at targets.
The shooter hated his neighbor, whom he contemptuously called "the director of the sixth" — he was the first victim of the attack.
The April 18 attack began with an argument over an intercom, which the killer repaired personally, but after that, some residents were unable to enter the house.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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