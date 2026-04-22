Terrorist attack in Kyiv. The shooter called himself a "general of the Russian army"

Dmytro Vasylchenkov, who carried out a terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv on April 18, called himself a “general of the Russian army.” This statement was made by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhovsky.

The National Police has revealed new details about the terrorist attack in Kyiv

The head of the National Police told reporters that his team had studied and analyzed certain files on the attacker's phone in detail.

As it turned out, Dmytro Vasylchenkov filmed himself quite often, as well as where he was shooting.

"When he walked down the hallway, he called himself a general of the Russian army. We understand that he had certain flaws," Ivan Vyhovsky told media representatives. Share

Terrorist attack in Kyiv — what is important to know

On April 18, 58-year-old Moscow native Dmitry Vasylchenkov opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

After that, he broke into a local supermarket, where he took people hostage.

Special forces arrived at the scene and negotiated with the shooter for 40 minutes. In the end, he was eliminated.