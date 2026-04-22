Terrorist attack in Kyiv. The shooter called himself a "general of the Russian army"

Dmytro Vasylchenkov, who carried out a terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv on April 18, called himself a “general of the Russian army.” This statement was made by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhovsky.
Points of attention
- The shooter opened fire on passersby, took hostages in a supermarket, and was eventually neutralized by special forces.
- Law enforcement officers had weapons but chose not to use them during the negotiation, leaving wounded civilians behind. Seven civilians lost their lives in the tragic incident.
The National Police has revealed new details about the terrorist attack in Kyiv
The head of the National Police told reporters that his team had studied and analyzed certain files on the attacker's phone in detail.
As it turned out, Dmytro Vasylchenkov filmed himself quite often, as well as where he was shooting.
Terrorist attack in Kyiv — what is important to know
On April 18, 58-year-old Moscow native Dmitry Vasylchenkov opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.
After that, he broke into a local supermarket, where he took people hostage.
Special forces arrived at the scene and negotiated with the shooter for 40 minutes. In the end, he was eliminated.
The crew of law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and had weapons with them. However, the police did not use them, although they had the right to do so, and left the scene, leaving the wounded civilians behind. Seven civilians in Kyiv were killed in the terrorist attack.
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- Додати до обраного
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