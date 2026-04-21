Terrorist attack in Kyiv. The shooter recorded his actions on a voice recorder

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that the terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital began with a domestic conflict, and the shooter, Dmytro Vasylchenkov, recorded his actions on a dictaphone.

Terrorist attack in Kyiv — new details revealed

According to Igor Klymenko, the criminal lived on the 5th floor, but he had conflicts with a neighbor from the 6th floor — they lasted for more than one week.

And that day there was another conflict between them. When they confiscated the shooter's phone — after he was eliminated — they saw that he was recording all the actions on a dictaphone. This made it possible to understand minute by minute what was happening there. He was constantly mumbling something. It is very difficult to say and understand what he was dictating. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

As the minister noted, it is a mixture of words that are difficult to decipher.

For example, the man who was shot by a criminal said, "You're going to tell me some stupid things here, I was, like, repairing something here, I showed initiative, well, be healthy."

Klymenko emphasizes: these excerpts once again confirm the version that it was a domestic conflict that led to the terrorist attack.

The Minister of Internal Affairs also confirmed to the media that Vasylchenkov fired the first shots from a traumatic weapon near the entrance.