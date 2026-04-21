Terrorist attack in Kyiv. The shooter recorded his actions on a voice recorder

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that the terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital began with a domestic conflict, and the shooter, Dmytro Vasylchenkov, recorded his actions on a dictaphone.
Points of attention
- The shooter fired shots from a traumatic weapon near the entrance before escalating the violence by setting the apartment on fire and taking his carbine outside.
- The tragic incident underscores the importance of understanding and addressing underlying domestic conflicts to prevent such acts of violence in the future.
Terrorist attack in Kyiv — new details revealed
According to Igor Klymenko, the criminal lived on the 5th floor, but he had conflicts with a neighbor from the 6th floor — they lasted for more than one week.
As the minister noted, it is a mixture of words that are difficult to decipher.
For example, the man who was shot by a criminal said, "You're going to tell me some stupid things here, I was, like, repairing something here, I showed initiative, well, be healthy."
Klymenko emphasizes: these excerpts once again confirm the version that it was a domestic conflict that led to the terrorist attack.
The Minister of Internal Affairs also confirmed to the media that Vasylchenkov fired the first shots from a traumatic weapon near the entrance.
After that, he returned to the apartment, took the carbine, set the apartment on fire, and went outside.
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