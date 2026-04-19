Terrorist attack in Kyiv. Media showed the burned-down apartment of the shooter

Journalists from the publication "Suspilne" published photos showing what the apartment of the criminal who carried out the terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv looks like.

Terrorist attack in Kyiv — new details and photos

The photos show that the apartment was badly damaged by the fire — soot is visible on the walls and ceiling, pieces of furniture, and completely broken windows.

What is important to understand is that the criminal set fire to his apartment before going outside with a weapon.

According to the latest data, 6 people have already died as a result of the terrorist attack, and 7 more people have been hospitalized with injuries and traumas of varying degrees.

As mentioned earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating this case as a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code).

In addition, a criminal case has been opened into the actions of the police officers who were fleeing from the terrorist.

This has already been officially confirmed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

The proceedings were opened under the article — official negligence, which caused serious consequences.

According to Kravchenko, it was not the mother of the wounded 12-year-old boy who died yesterday, but her sister.